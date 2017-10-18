Indonesia, Qatar discuss enhancement of economic cooperation

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) discussed ways to boost economic cooperation during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, on Wednesday.



"During a previous one-on-one discussion, we had formulated two things, the first being related to infrastructure and the second on tourism," President Jokowi noted while opening the Indonesia-Qatar bilateral meeting at the palace on Wednesday.



The president expressed happiness over Sheikh Thanis visit to Indonesia.



In addition to ministers and state officials accompanying the Qatari Emir during his visit to Indonesia, he has brought along business delegations to participate in the Indonesia-Qatar business forum in Jakarta to discuss cooperation in the economic and trade sectors.



"I am very excited to receive this first state visit, and I believe this meeting will further strengthen the mutually beneficial relations between both our countries and nations," the president remarked.



Several officials accompanying the president during bilateral meetings included Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Minister of Human Development and Culture Maharani, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.



In addition, Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Health Nila F. Moeloek, Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Archandra Tahar, and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board Thomas Lembong attended the meeting.



The Qatari Emir, along with President Jokowi, also planted an ebony tree, or known as Sulawesi black wood, in the backyard of the Presidential Palace of Bogor, West Java, as a testament to the close friendship between both countries.



The ebony tree, or "Diospyros celebica," is a sturdy, shady tree and is Sulawesis endemic tree.



The tree is expected to grow and symbolize the strength of Indonesia-Qatar relations.



Sheikh Thanis official visit to Indonesia is expected to boost cooperation in several fields: energy, investment, trade, health, youth and sports, culture, and commercial aviation.



According to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, the two countries total trade value had reached US$900 million in 2016.



Indonesia imports oil and also exports automotive products, garments, footwear, and furniture to Qatar. (*)