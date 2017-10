New name, world of opportunity: DOWSIL(TM) product brand name announced for heritage Dow Corning high-performance silicone building products

MIDLAND, Mich., Oct 19, 2017 - (Antara) - Dow Performance Silicones, a global business unit of DowDuPont Materials Sciences division, announces the rollout of a new product brand name -- DOWSIL(TM) -- for its heritage Dow Corning high-performance silicone-based building products. The new DOWSIL product brand name represents the combined power of Dow and Dow Corning and emphasizes longstanding global expertise in silicone technologies across dozens of industries.Dow Corning revolutionized the way architects and fabricators design commercial facades, with 50+ years of proven performance in Silicone Structural Glazing (SSG) and Weatherproofing Sealants (WP). Customers can continue to rely on the same trusted silicone chemistries, features and product benefits for their designs under the new DOWSIL name."As we transition to the DOWSIL brand name, which blends the collective experience of long-standing, respected organizations, our performance stands and our commitment remains," said Jean Paul Hautekeer, Global Strategic Market Director - High Performance Building, Dow Performance Silicones. "We value our customers' business and look forward to ensuring a smooth brand transition for architect, fabricator and building developer partners who have relied on the design freedom of Dow Corning solutions for more than five decades."Through a phased implementation over the next year, Dow Corning(R) branded silicone products for building and construction will move to the new DOWSIL name. Product descriptors that are part of the product names today will remain the same. Products will be sold by Dow moving forward.Customers can also expect a simpler, more enjoyable online search and buying experience, driven by a new website that will replace the current dowcorning.com platform.In the interim during the transition, a new integration information center is available to customers at www.dowcorning.com/integration . The center provides regular updates, integration activity materials, FAQs, as well as a tool to generate a chemical equivalency certificate for specific products.For up-to-date integration details and information please visit, www.dowcorning.com/integration . To learn more about Dow's proven high performance silicone building solutions, visit www.dowcorning.com/construction . Also follow the conversation on Twitter: @DowBuilding #50YearFacades.Performance Silicones, a business unit of DowDuPont Materials Science, delivers a portfolio of silicone solutions and performance materials to serve the diverse needs of customers and industries around the world. From transportation and lighting to high performance buildings and chemical manufacturing, Dow's Performance Silicones business helps our customers solve their most challenging problems. As a global leader in innovation and silicon-based technology, we are committed to bringing new solutions to the market that do more for our customers and continue to improve the lives of consumers worldwide. Visit www.dowcorning.com to learn more.DowDuPont Materials Science, a business division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), combines science and technology knowledge to develop premier materials science solutions that are essential to human progress. The division has one of the strongest and broadest toolkits in the industry, with robust technology, asset integration, scale and competitive capabilities that enable it to address complex global issues. DowDuPont Materials Science's market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of advanced materials, industrial intermediates, and plastics businesses deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based products and solutions for customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care. DowDuPont intends to separate the Materials Science Division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found at www.dow-dupont.com Media contacts:Lori FloydGlobal Business Communications ManagerHigh Performance BuildingDow Performance SiliconesT. +1.989.496.8447Ashley EisnerClient Service ManagerG&S Business CommunicationsT. +1.212.697.2600, ext. 1287Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDowChemicalCompany Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowChemical LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical Source: http://www.dowcorning.com/content/news/dowsil.aspx