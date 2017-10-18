President attends event on acceleration of certification for construction workers
1 hour ago | 224 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo officially kicked off an event to accelerate the certification program for construction workers held at the Bung Karno Sports Stadium, here, Thursday.
"The presence of the president today is a form of his appreciation for the workers involved in construction projects," Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said.
The government has prioritized the development of infrastructure, and this is good opportunity for construction workers, he noted.
The newly renovated Bung Karno Stadium is the result of the hard work of the construction workers, he added.
The Olympic Council of Asia has lauded the completion of the stadiums renovation work and is optimistic that it would be ready for hosting the Asian Games 2018.
The certification program for Indonesian construction workers is crucial to offer them greater recognition and boost their competitiveness, according to the minister.
Workers involved in the Bung Karno stadium renovation project as well as Jakartas Mass Rapid Transit and Light Rail Transit projects participated in the event .(*)
"The presence of the president today is a form of his appreciation for the workers involved in construction projects," Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said.
The government has prioritized the development of infrastructure, and this is good opportunity for construction workers, he noted.
The newly renovated Bung Karno Stadium is the result of the hard work of the construction workers, he added.
The Olympic Council of Asia has lauded the completion of the stadiums renovation work and is optimistic that it would be ready for hosting the Asian Games 2018.
The certification program for Indonesian construction workers is crucial to offer them greater recognition and boost their competitiveness, according to the minister.
Workers involved in the Bung Karno stadium renovation project as well as Jakartas Mass Rapid Transit and Light Rail Transit projects participated in the event .(*)
Latest News
- Indonesian construction workers can compete with Japanese, Germans: Jokowi 25 minutes ago
- Australia destroys Indonesian ship over illegal fishing 34 minutes ago
- VP Kalla arrives in Turkey to attend D-8 Summit 1 hour ago
- President attends event on acceleration of certification for construction workers 1 hour ago
- Yogyakarta to hold World Batik City Festival 12 hours ago
- Indonesia, Qatar to form cooperation working team 13 hours ago
- Jakarta governor sees off VP to turkey for D-8 Summit 13 hours ago
- President denies Perppu on Ormas repressive 18th October 2017