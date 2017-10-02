Government accelerates expansion of 4G technology

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The government is accelerating the expansion of fourth-generation technology, or 4G network, across Indonesia, Minister of Communication and Informatics Rudiantara stated in Jakarta on Thursday.



"We are currently building Indonesia Sentris, which means Indonesia as an information technology hub, or all will start with IT, especially 4G. By the end of 2015, 4G would be newly launched, and we are currently speeding up the strengthening of 4G networks that spread across several areas in Indonesia," Rudiantara noted in a press statement received by ANTARA in Jakarta on Thursday.



Moreover, the government of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Jokowi-JK) is expected to optimally carry out development, with appropriate budget allocation, especially for the acceleration of economic development.



The expansion and strengthening of the 4G network, in line with the development of telecommunications infrastructure and equality of services, is part of the vision of the Jokowi-JK government to build information toll (broadband) corridors.



The development of information and communication technology infrastructure contributes to the economic growth rate of the community.



The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs noted that economy in the first semester of 2017 grew by 5.01 percent, with a fairly stable inflation of 3.72 percent in the month of August.



The process of refinancing 4G that began in 2015 encourages the nations economic growth, as Rudiantara targets to connect the entire capital city and municipalities in Indonesia with broadband networks by 2019.



The infrastructure of the 4G service provider is being enhanced continuously, both in terms of quantity and quality. Expansion of the 4G service until July 2017 has been commendable, with the development of 55,701 BTS comprising eNodeB in 297 districts and cities.



On the independence anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia this year, Rudiantara inaugurated 17 BTS 3T 4G-featured in Tude Village, Alor District, East Nusa Tenggara.



This month, the Ministry of Communications and Informatics has set PT Telekomunikasi Selular as the provider of additional 2.1 gigahertz (GHz) and 2.3 GHz frequency to increase the capacity for 4G customers in major cities over selection starting in late September. However, Rudiantara did not quickly become complacent. He also targets the distribution of 4G internet service to the state boundary posts.



"The BTS we build will also strengthen the communication network on cross-border posts. If we build new airports in several areas, strong telecommunication and internet networks should also be made available in the region, Rudiantara added.(*)