Indonesia hands over IORA chairmanship to S Africa

Archaive : Press Conference IORA Summit 2017 : President Joko Widodo (center), Australia's PM Malcom Turnbull (right), South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (left) (7th March 2017). (ANTARA FOTO/IORA SUMMIT 2017/Wahyu Putro A)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has officially handed over the chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Rim Ocean Association (IORA) to South Africa during the 17th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting in Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday.



Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website stated here on Thursday that Indonesia, whose delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs A.M. Fachir, has completed its two-year term of IORA Chairmanship from 2015-2017 and will continue its participation in advancing the international organization consisting of coastal states bordering the Indian Ocean.



Indonesia will continue its active role in IORA, within the troika mechanism, alongside South Africa, as the chair, and the United Arab Emirate, as the future chair.



Fachir stated that IORA was yet to utilize its full potential to develop a stronger and more solid cooperation among the member states of IORA as well with its dialogue partners and other international organizations.



Member states of IORA expressed their highest appreciation to Indonesias chairmanship that promoted the profile of IORA and developed strong foundation for future cooperation.



One of Indonesias achievements during its tenure was that it had successfully conducted the first IORA Leaders Summit in March 2017 in Jakarta, which resulted in the Jakarta Concord and the IORA Action Plan.



South Africa will chair IORA for 2017-2019 term.



South African Minister of Foreign Affairs Maite Nkoana-Mashabane revealed in her opening remark in the ministerial meeting that during South Africas chairmanship, IORA will hold a theme of "Uniting the peoples of Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East through enhanced cooperation for peace, stability, and sustainable development."



The 17th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting ratified the Durban Communique, which reemphasized the IORA member countries commitment to implement the Jakarta Concord and IORA Action Plan, as well as promote dialogue partner countries to contribute more to their cooperation with IORA.



