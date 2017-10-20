Indonesia receives highest UN democracy index in ASEAN

ASEAN (ANTARA FOTO/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The government of Indonesia has been consistently receiving the highest total score of democracy index, as compared to other ASEAN countries, according to Universal Periodic Review 2017 held by the United Nations Human Rights Council.



Indonesia scored 6.97 percent, while other ASEAN members, namely Philippines scored 6.94 percent, Malaysia scored 6.54 percent, Singapore scored 6.38 percent, and Thailand scored 4.97 percent, as noted by Theofransus Litaay, a deputy adviser at the presidential office, here on Thursday



The UNs review lauded Indonesian governments commitment to secure freedom of opinion and expression, which was indicated during the regional election in April 2017, where almost 42 million Indonesian citizens voted to choose the head of province, district, or city.



Even though the review rated the elections as independent, inclusive, and peaceful, Litaay noted that the government has some human right issues that still remain unsettled.



"Resolving the human rights issues in the past has been part of government's program with the Supreme Court," he remarked.



On the other side, the government is working to increase peoples welfare through social programs, such as providing Indonesian Health Card, Indonesia Smart Card, and public housing, as well as improving law enforcement, noted Litaay.



(T.A060/INE)

EDITED BY INE/a014

(T.A060/B/KR-BSR/A014)