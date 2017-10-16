Indonesia optimistic of reaching Asian Games target: KONI

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI) has expressed optimism that the country could reach the top 10 ranking target in the 2018 Asian Games, following the transfer of tasks of the Satlak Prima to KONI, an official said.



"We will work hard to meet the target in less than 10 months, in accordance with the demand of the government (to reach) top 10," Tono Suratman, general chairman of KONI executive board, said after a meeting at the Youth and Sports Affairs Ministry, here on Thursday. Satlak Prima is a task force assigned to prepare the athletes.



According to Suratman, the transfer of tasks of the Satlak Prima to KONI, regarding the supervision of the sport branches, should be equipped with a budget.



"In order to achieve the task, a budget should be developed. It is also important for the budget to be created with transparency, honesty and accountability," he explained.



KONI will improve the quality of human resources to implement the national training supervisory duties, including the supervision of athletes selected by their respective sports, he stated.



Suratman added that KONI will help the Youth and Sports Affairs Ministry regarding the supervision of the implementation of national training center, following the Presidential Regulation No. 95 of 2017 on National Sports Achievement Improvement, which replaces Presidential Regulation 15/2016 regarding the Indonesia Gold Program.



The 2018 Asian Games will be held from Aug 18 to Sept 2, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang, South Sumatra. The Games will have at least 40 sports events.(*)