Minister, House discuss use of budget by Defense Ministry

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Finance Minister Sri Mulyani was invited by Commission I of the House of Representatives to discuss the use of budget allocated to the Ministry of Defense.



"I was invited to discuss the use of the budget allocated to the Ministry of Defense, amounting to Rp1.85 trillion plus around Rp160 billion which is additional funding for the Ministry of Defense," Sri Mulyani said at the Senayan parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Thursday.



In the 2018 draft state budget (RAPBN 2018), the ceiling of the Ministry of Defense budget is set at Rp105.7 trillion. The amount is then agreed to be increased to Rp107.5 trillion.



The minister also said that Commission I, the Defense Ministry and The Defense Forces (TNI) have internal discussion on the use of the budget, one of which was the commitment to develop KF-X / IF-X combat aircraft with South Korea.



The fulfillment of budget requirements for the development of the KF-X / IF-X aircraft, which has been signed since 2012, is financed largely with a multiyear financing scheme. According to the agreement, in late October 2017 Indonesia had to channel Rp1.6 trillion.



"We are giving a view on the budget process, if anything is multiyear how the budgeting process should be done, so that the administration and budget and in good order," said Sri Mulyani.



In the meeting, Commission I of the House of Representatives also called on the government to accelerate the policy to finance the achievement of TNIs minimum essential force (MEF).



Sri Mulyani asserted that the government would continue to committed and carry out various efforts to meet the needs of the TNI.



Chairman of the House of Representatives Commission I, Abdul Kharis Almasyhari, said that the DPR and the government also agreed that the development of a reliable defense force was a national priority.(*)