Bank Indonesia maintains benchmark interest rate
1 hour ago | 199 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A meeting of the Board of Governors of Bank Indonesia October 18-19, 2017 decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate of "7-Day Reverse Repo Rate" at 4.25 percent after cutting it in two consecutive months in August and September 2017 respectively by 25 basis points.
"The interest rate on Deposit Facility was set at 3.5 percent and Lending Facility at 5 percent," Assistant Governor, head of the department of economic and monetary policy Dody Budi Waluyo di Jakarta, said here on Thursday. (*)
"The interest rate on Deposit Facility was set at 3.5 percent and Lending Facility at 5 percent," Assistant Governor, head of the department of economic and monetary policy Dody Budi Waluyo di Jakarta, said here on Thursday. (*)
Latest News
- Indonesia to gain from IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Bali: Luhut 1 hour ago
- Bank Indonesia maintains benchmark interest rate 1 hour ago
- Indonesian tea attracts American buyer 1 hour ago
- PT KAI plans to issue bonds worth Rp2 trillion 3 hours ago
- Indonesia reaches agreements over Masela gas project with Japan 3 hours ago
- Minister discusses development of Masela Block 8 hours ago
- Indonesia, Qatar discuss enhancement of economic cooperation 20 hours ago
- Energy Ministry sets 35 percent revenue growth 20 hours ago