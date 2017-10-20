Bank Indonesia maintains benchmark interest rate

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A meeting of the Board of Governors of Bank Indonesia October 18-19, 2017 decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate of "7-Day Reverse Repo Rate" at 4.25 percent after cutting it in two consecutive months in August and September 2017 respectively by 25 basis points.



"The interest rate on Deposit Facility was set at 3.5 percent and Lending Facility at 5 percent," Assistant Governor, head of the department of economic and monetary policy Dody Budi Waluyo di Jakarta, said here on Thursday. (*)