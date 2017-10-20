Infrastructure projects should be completed on schedule: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - All infrastructure projects initiated and undertaken during the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should be completed on schedule.



"All projects will run as scheduled as we calculate the projects carefully," Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said here on Thursday.



The senior minister stated that the government had focused on completing the project of Patimban Port, Kertajati Airport, and the Jakarta- Surabaya semi-fast train.



In addition, the government also continues to encourage the acceleration of infrastructure projects, including inviting investors to help in financing projects.



One of the invited parties is the China Development Bank (CDB).



"The CDB has the potential to finance a number of ongoing projects," he remarked.



Jokowi earlier officially kicked off an event to accelerate the certification program for construction workers held at the Bung Karno Sports Stadium here on Thursday.



"The president's presence today is a demonstration of his appreciation for the workers involved in construction projects," Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono explained.



The government has prioritized the development of infrastructure, and this is good opportunity for construction workers, he revealed.



The newly renovated Bung Karno Stadium is the result of the hard work of the construction workers, he added.



The Olympic Council of Asia has lauded the completion of the stadium renovation work and is optimistic that it would be ready for hosting the Asian Games 2018.



According to the minister, the certification program for Indonesian construction workers is crucial to offer them a higher recognition and boost their competitiveness,.



Workers involved in the Bung Karno stadium renovation project as well as Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit and Light Rail Transit projects participated in the event.(*)