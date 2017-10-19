Renovation of GBK Stadium for Asian Games on schedule

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Renovation of the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) main stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, as one of the venues for the 2018 Asian Games, has reached 90 percent completion or is on schedule, a minister stated.



Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Puan Maharani made the statement while reviewing the renovation project here on Friday.



"Hopefully, by November 2017, preparations for all venues for the 2018 Asian Games would be completed," the minister stated.



"It is expected that an athletics test event would be organized in February 2018," Maharani said, adding that it will not hinder preparations for the main event of the Asian Games.



In addition, secretary to the Youth and Sports Minister Gatot S. Dewabroto revealed that no obstacles were faced, especially for the renovation of the GBK complex, as the infrastructure for the 2018 Asian Games.



"The development of other venues is also expected to be completed in December 2017," Dewabroto added.(*)