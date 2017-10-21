Naval base foils attempt to smuggle 3.1kg of crystal meth

Tanjungpinang, Riau Islands (ANTARA News) - The Tanjungpinang Naval Base IV in Riau Islands province has foiled an attempt to smuggle 3.14 kilograms of crystal meth, 2,250 Happy Five pills and 2,132 ecstasy pills in Tokong Hiu waters.



The Naval base officers also arrested three drug couriers, two of them Malaysians, Commander of the Naval Base IV Commodore Ribut Eko Suyatno said here, Friday.



He revealed his side foiled the attempt to smuggle drugs after receiving a tipoff from fishermen fishing in the Tokong Hiau waters.



"Our members received information from the fishermen fishing around the Tokong Hiu waters. They often saw a foreign boat with 40HP (horsepower) passing through the waters. The speedboat was a disturbance to the local fishermen," he mentioned.(*)