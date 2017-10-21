Bandung expected to secure Rp1.6 trillion from France

Bandung, W Java (ANTARA News) - The Bandung city government in West Java is expected to secure a loan of Rp1.6 trillion from the French government to develop the Bandung railway station to make it of international class.



"It is being processed at Bappenas (the National Development Planning Agency). The Bandung City Station will be revitalized into an international one at a cost of Rp1.3 trillion," Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil said while receiving French Ambassador to Indonesia Jean-Charles Berthonnet here, Friday.



The ambassador and his wife Caroline Berthonnet arrived in Bandung, capital of West Java province, along with six chief executive officers of French companies, wishing to invest in Bandung. The companies are AFD, IFI Bandung, Tauzia, Colas Rail, Parkeon, and Dassault Syst'me.



The visit is aimed at following up on planned cooperation in the fields of technology, transportation and infrastructure.



"For us, connectivity is our priority now. As such, the economy will continue to grow and increase the living standards of our residents," he stated.



The cooperation is a continuation of the activity called City of Tomorrow Bandung initiated by Business France, a French national institution, which supports the development of international economy, particularly developing countries. (*)