Kalla visits Saudi to conduct umrah

Istanbul, Turkey (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President, Jusuf Kalla, left for Saudi Arabia to conduct umrah worship or the minor hajj in Mecca.



Kalla, along with his wife Mufidah Kalla, took off from Ataturk International Airport at 09.00 a.m. local time to Prince Mohammad Abdulazis International Airport of Medina, ANTARA reported here on Saturday.



Kalla and his entourage boarded the Indonesian Presidential airplane, Indonesia Satu Boeing Business Jet.



Previously, Kalla has attended the Developing 8 (D8) Summit in Istanbul.



He also conducted bilateral meetings with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Guinean leader.



The D8 Summit has resulted in the Istanbul Declaration. There will be 14-action plan to be followed up by the state members.



The vice president stated that the purpose of the D8 Summit should be enhanced to develop state members such as Turkey, Nigeria, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, and Iran.



The 14 action plans are related to the fields of energy, tourism, agricultural, transportation, and industry, as well as research and development sector.



Kalla plans to return to Indonesia on Monday (Oct 23).(*)