Saturday, 21st October 2017

Jokowi Center opened in North Maluku

38 minutes ago | 167 Views
Ternate (ANTARA News) - The volunteers of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) have opened a Jokowi Center in North Maluku Province to assist the head of state in his efforts to get re-elected in the 2019 presidential election.

"The Jokowi Center in North Maluku has been officially opened to lend full support to him to lead this country for the second time," the centers coordinator Abner Nones remarked here in Ternate on Saturday.

Nones acknowledged that the country still needs figures, such as Jokowi, to lead Indonesia for the 2019-2024 period.

"I believe that Jokowi is a leader who is able to translate the Constitutional mandate into concrete programs that can be directly felt by the people," he said.

Abner admitted to being in awe of Jokowi who is a simple individual, with the spirit of a knight.

"Although Jokowi has never submitted his plan to return to contest in the 2019 presidential election, his volunteers believe that he will again run for elections," he stated.(*)
