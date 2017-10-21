Authority foils attempt to smuggle 3kg meth through Adisucipto Airport

Sleman, Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - The security authority of the Adisutjipto International Airport of Yogyakarta foiled an attempt by three Lion Air passengers to smuggle three kilograms (kg) of sabu, or methamphetamine, on Friday.



"The drug consignment, valued at about Rp4.5 billion, was smuggled by three passengers of the Lion Air flight operating on the Yogyakarta-Balikpapan route," Mujiyana, the head of elimination affairs of the National Narcotics Agency for Yogyakarta, stated at the Graha Angkasa Pura I Adisutjipto International Airport, Saturday.



According to Mujiyana, the three suspects identified by their initials as WW aged 24, BS aged 31, and MR aged 21, were carrying nearly three kilograms of methamphetamine that they had concealed in their crotch.



"They packed the drug into four plastic bags, each weighing 750 grams," he said.



He said the arrests were made when the Aviation Security officers grew suspicious of the passengers behavior during the Walk Through Metal Detector check on Friday at about 1:16 p.m. local time.



"The security officers then directed the passengers for a body screening and found a pack of sabu in their crotch. The officers then conducted a check and found two other members," he revealed.



Mujiyana said on examination, two packages of sabu were found in the crotch area and a packet in a backpack.



"Before arriving in Adisutjipto, the three suspects flew from Pekanbaru to Yogyakarta using the City Link airline to collect the goods from Pekanbaru to be taken to Balikpapan," he noted.



He said the perpetrators were assisted by a woman who acted as a guide.



"The woman escaped after the three perpetrators were caught, and the perpetrators disappeared. She appears to have entered the toilet and changed her clothes. We are still tracking her," he said.



He said the perpetrators packed the sabu in "styrofoam" and then wrapped the drug in plastic and hid it in their groin area using duct tape.



"From the temporary confession, the three perpetrators had smuggled the sabu from Palembang to Balikpapan in August and evaded inspection. They also used fake ID cards during the act. The perpetrators, who worked as truck drivers, gave their addresses as being in East Java but they were from Banjarmasin. They were paid Rp13 million, "he said.



Adisutjipto airbase commandant Air Commodore Novyan Samyoga said the arrest was the largest seizure of narcotics at the Adisutjipto International Airport.



"Drug distributors never dare to smuggle goods through Adisutjipto for sure or they would be caught," he said.



General Manager of Angkasa Pura I of the Adisutjipto Airport Agus Pandu Purnama said coordination with the BNN of Yogyakarta and the Air Force has been conducted, and further examination is underway.



"We have also handed over the smugglers to the BNN of Yogyakarta, he said.(*)