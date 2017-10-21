Jokowi to accompany Qatari Emir for diving in Raja Ampat

President Joko Widodo (right) talked with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (left) during a state visit at the Bogor Palace, West Java, Wednesday (18/10/2017). (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari) ()

Cirebon, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has vowed to accompany Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for a diving expedition in the waters of Raja Ampat, Papua.



"Insha Allah (God Willing), I will accompany him for diving in Raja Ampat, but at least, it should be for a week and not just for one or two days. Sheikh Tamim said Yes, I will look for the time, but the most important aspect is to not forget to invest in Indonesia," President Jokowi said here, Friday.



The Qatari Emir is on a visit to Indonesia and had met President Jokowi at the Bogor Palace on Wednesday (Oct 18).



"(I had told him), Sheikh Tamim, please come, as 250 million Indonesian people are awaiting your visit, and yesterday, he came to Bogor. I then introduced Bali Island to him, and since he likes diving, I showed him (pictures of) Raja Ampat," the president noted.



According to Jokowi, the Qatari Emir praised the beauty of Raja Ampat and promised to revisit Indonesia. To this end, President Jokowi has vowed to take him to Raja Ampat for diving.



Qatar has planned to send a large team to hold discussions on investment in the fields of infrastructure and tourism in Indonesia, according to the head of state.(*)