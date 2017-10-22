Police investigate shooting incident near Freeport

Timika, Papua (ANTARA News) - The police is investigating a shooting incident of an operational car of PT Freeport Indonesia in Tembagapura, 67.5 mile point, on Saturday morning.



The joint team of security personnel of police and Indonesian Military was on the lookout for the armed crime group, the Head of Timika Resort Police, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Victor Dean Mackbon stated here on Saturday.



"The shooting damaged the front window and right front door of the car," Mackbon noted.



The security officers found a bullet projectile in the area, he added.



"We will investigate the evidence and the type of weapon used," Mackbon remarked.



The incident occurred when a car driven by Jamil Lampung down the hill was shot at. Additionally, another car, driven by Joe Hatch, was also shot on the left side.



Jamil continued to drive his car to Tembagapura hospital to get medical treatment. According to police, Hatch was not injured. (*)