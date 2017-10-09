Indonesia, Singapore should encourage conflicting parties to solve South China Sea dispute
2 hours ago | 505 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Singapore can take the initiative to encourage countries involved in the South China Sea dispute to sit together to solve it, Indonesian senior diplomat Hasjim Djalal said.
"Indonesia and Singapore can take the initiative to bring the conflicting parties to negotiations," he said in a discussion on "The South China Sea Disputes: Will ASEAN and China Find Convergence?" here on Saturday.
The discussion was held as a side event of the 3rd Indonesian Foreign Policy Conference themed "Win-Winning ASEAN, Conquering Globalization". The conference highlighted 50 years of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and globalization.
As non-claimant countries, Indonesia and Singapore can take the initiative to bring claimant countries to a meeting, he said.
According to the expert in law of the sea, non-claimant ASEAN member states should encourage claimant countries to sit together to find a solution to the dispute.
"We need diplomatic initiative on the part of Indonesia and Singapore as non-claimant ASEAN member states to encourage claimant ASEAN member states to sit together with China," he said.
The South China Sea disputes involve both island and maritime claims among several sovereign states within the region, namely Brunei, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
An estimated US$5 trillion worth of global trade passes through the South China Sea and many non-claimant states want the South China Sea to remain international waters.
"Indonesia and Singapore can take the initiative to bring the conflicting parties to negotiations," he said in a discussion on "The South China Sea Disputes: Will ASEAN and China Find Convergence?" here on Saturday.
The discussion was held as a side event of the 3rd Indonesian Foreign Policy Conference themed "Win-Winning ASEAN, Conquering Globalization". The conference highlighted 50 years of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and globalization.
As non-claimant countries, Indonesia and Singapore can take the initiative to bring claimant countries to a meeting, he said.
According to the expert in law of the sea, non-claimant ASEAN member states should encourage claimant countries to sit together to find a solution to the dispute.
"We need diplomatic initiative on the part of Indonesia and Singapore as non-claimant ASEAN member states to encourage claimant ASEAN member states to sit together with China," he said.
The South China Sea disputes involve both island and maritime claims among several sovereign states within the region, namely Brunei, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
An estimated US$5 trillion worth of global trade passes through the South China Sea and many non-claimant states want the South China Sea to remain international waters.
Latest News
- Indonesia, Singapore should encourage conflicting parties to solve South China Sea dispute 2 hours ago
- Boat carrying asylum seekers from Myanmar capsizes off Bangladesh 9th October 2017
- Bangladesh destroys boats ferrying Rohingya from Myanmar 5th October 2017
- Zika vaccine shows promise in early human trial 5th October 2017
- Iraq steps up retaliation against Kurdish independence vote with dollar ban 4th October 2017
- Yemen Houthis say have shot down US surveillance drone 2nd October 2017
- Egypt`s Hasm militants claim attack targeting Myanmar embassy 2nd October 2017
- World Food Program seeks 75 million dollars for Rohingya crisis 2nd October 2017