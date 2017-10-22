LAPAN to discuss development of satellite launch station

The seminar will discuss not only the plan to build a satellite launch station, but also on the contribution of space to the economic sector, satellite and rocket development, and aviation technology in Indonesia.



The Law on Space in Article 7 paragraph 1 letter d mentions one of the activities about space is (satellite) launching.



Article 34 paragraph 1 of the law mentioned that the launch of a spacecraft as intended in Article 7 paragraph 1 letter d is conducted by an institution in the sovereign territory of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI), NKRI jurisdiction territory, ship or aircraft flying an Indonesian-flag and or foreign ship or airplane located in the sovereign territory of or jurisdiction of NKRI.



Earlier Head of LAPAN Thomas Djamaluddin said more detailed planning of satellite launch station development is being done, including considering cooperation with other countries in the process as the required fund is very big, complicated and require more experienced Human Resources (HR).



Another consideration is to involve other countries, according to him, so that Indonesia can quickly have its own satellite launch station. In addition, with the cooperation, the station will be more efficiently utilized and will not only wait for programs from Indonesia but also from partner countries.



Several countries such as China and South Korea have expressed interest in joining to build a space launch station in Indonesia . However, in addition to these two countries Indonesia will also explore other countries including Japan and India first.



He said the government has also received offers from Indonesian researchers and scientists to explore the space.



He did not rule out the possibility that if Indonesia already has a satellite launch station, it will have joint missions to explore other plants.



