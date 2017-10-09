TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Indonesia demands explanation after us refuses entry to military chief

Indonesian Chief of the Armed Forces, General TNI Gatot Nurmantyo. (ANTARA FOTO/Setpres/Agus Suparto)
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the US Government for clarification following a report of Indonesian National Military Commander Commander General TNI Gatot Nurmantyo being refused to enter the US territory.

"Indonesian Embassy in Washington DC has sent a diplomatic note to the US Department of State to ask for clarification for yesterdays incident," Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Arrmanatha Nasir said here on Sunday.

Nurmantyo and wife along with some delegation members had had their US visas issued and wanted to visit US to meet an invitation from the US Chairman of the Joint Chief, Marine General Francis Dunford Jr to attend the Chiefs of Defence Conference of Country Violence Extremism Organizations to be held from October 23-24 in Washington DC.

However, General Gatot Nurmantyo was reported to be halted by the US Custom and Border Protection before boarding to a commercial flight in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport of Jakarta on Saturday.

It was reported that General Nurmantyo and his delegation was not allowed to enter US territory by the US Custom and Border Protection.

Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also sent a diplomatic note to the US Embassy in Jakarta to ask for clarification of the incident, Nasir said.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs has communicated with the US Ambassador in Jakarta today asking for immediate clarification," Nasir said.

The US Ambassador to Indonesia is currently away from Jakarta, therefore the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon US deputy ambassador on Monday.
