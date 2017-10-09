US ambassador apologizes for incovenience to Indonesian military chief

Chief of the Indonesian Armed Forces, General TNI Gatot Nurmantyo. (ANTARA FOTO/Nyoman Budhiana)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The US Ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph Donovan, has apologized to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi for any inconvenience regarding a report of Chief of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), General TNI Gatot Nurmantyo, who is being refused to enter the US territory.



The US Ambassador offered the apology in a statement released by the US Embassy on its official website here on Sunday.



US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford Jr, invited the Nurmantyo, to attend a Chiefs of Defense Conference on Countering Violent Extremism being held October 23-24 in Washington, DC.



However, Nurmantyo was reported to be halted by the US Custom and Border Protection before boarding to a commercial flight in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport of Jakarta on Saturday.



It was reported that Nurmantyo and his delegation was not allowed to enter US territory by the US Custom and Border Protection.



The US Embassy was in touch with the general's staff about this matter throughout the weekend, working to facilitate his travel.



The US Embassy was, and remains, prepared to facilitate the Nurmantyo's travel to the United States.



The US embassy remain committed to Strategic Partnership with Indonesia as a way to deliver security and prosperity to both nations and peoples.



