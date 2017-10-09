US ambassador apologizes for incovenience to Indonesian military chief
29 minutes ago | 158 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The US Ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph Donovan, has apologized to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi for any inconvenience regarding a report of Chief of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), General TNI Gatot Nurmantyo, who is being refused to enter the US territory.
The US Ambassador offered the apology in a statement released by the US Embassy on its official website here on Sunday.
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford Jr, invited the Nurmantyo, to attend a Chiefs of Defense Conference on Countering Violent Extremism being held October 23-24 in Washington, DC.
However, Nurmantyo was reported to be halted by the US Custom and Border Protection before boarding to a commercial flight in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport of Jakarta on Saturday.
It was reported that Nurmantyo and his delegation was not allowed to enter US territory by the US Custom and Border Protection.
The US Embassy was in touch with the general's staff about this matter throughout the weekend, working to facilitate his travel.
The US Embassy was, and remains, prepared to facilitate the Nurmantyo's travel to the United States.
The US embassy remain committed to Strategic Partnership with Indonesia as a way to deliver security and prosperity to both nations and peoples.
The US Ambassador offered the apology in a statement released by the US Embassy on its official website here on Sunday.
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford Jr, invited the Nurmantyo, to attend a Chiefs of Defense Conference on Countering Violent Extremism being held October 23-24 in Washington, DC.
However, Nurmantyo was reported to be halted by the US Custom and Border Protection before boarding to a commercial flight in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport of Jakarta on Saturday.
It was reported that Nurmantyo and his delegation was not allowed to enter US territory by the US Custom and Border Protection.
The US Embassy was in touch with the general's staff about this matter throughout the weekend, working to facilitate his travel.
The US Embassy was, and remains, prepared to facilitate the Nurmantyo's travel to the United States.
The US embassy remain committed to Strategic Partnership with Indonesia as a way to deliver security and prosperity to both nations and peoples.
Latest News
- US ambassador apologizes for incovenience to Indonesian military chief 29 minutes ago
- Indonesia demands explanation after us refuses entry to military chief 2 hours ago
- Indonesia, Singapore should encourage conflicting parties to solve South China Sea dispute 6 hours ago
- Boat carrying asylum seekers from Myanmar capsizes off Bangladesh 9th October 2017
- Bangladesh destroys boats ferrying Rohingya from Myanmar 5th October 2017
- Zika vaccine shows promise in early human trial 5th October 2017
- Iraq steps up retaliation against Kurdish independence vote with dollar ban 4th October 2017
- Yemen Houthis say have shot down US surveillance drone 2nd October 2017