Defense minister urges ASEAN to minimize differences

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Defense Minister, Ryamizard Ryacudu, and his counterparts urged ASEAN countries to boost equality and minimize the differences that could weaken brotherly relations.



"The initiatives to realize all forms of forums, technological advances, and defense industry cooperation are not to create a war but instead to create stability and world peace," Ryamizard remarked, at the ASEAN Defense Ministerial Meeting (ADMM)-Plus in Philippines, on Sunday (Oct 22).



The ADMM Plus, which is a forum for exchanging views on defense and security, regional, and international issues, will take place from Oct 22 to 25, 2017.



"We need openness to share information for the common good in order to strengthen the ASEAN unity. Strengthening the centrality of ASEAN is key to building security structures and maintaining security and stability in the ASEAN region," the defense minister remarked in his written statement received by ANTARA here on Monday.



According to him, Indonesia will continue to maintain its commitment to always actively engage and cooperate in strengthening security pillars in synergy with various parties to achieve stable prosperity.



Indonesia has established Trilateral Maritime Patrol and Trilateral Air Patrol with Malaysia and the Philippines as a joint effort to prevent and combat terrorism since 2016.



The program was continued with the launch of the Maritime Command Center of the three countries in Tarakan, North Kalimantan, in June 2017.



The ADMM-Plus is an ADMM Defense cooperation involving eight ASEAN partner countries, namely, the United States, Australia, People's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, India, and Russia.



The ASEAN Defense Ministerial Meeting is a cooperation platform among ministers of defense from 10 ASEAN countries, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam, which was aimed at improving Confidence Building Measures as well as maintaining the stability of peace and security in the region.(*)