Indonesian-Nigerian vice presidents discuss bilateral issues

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla held bilateral meeting with Nigerian counterpart Yemi Osinbajo here on Tuesday to discuss bilateral issues.



The meeting was held behind closed door close on cooperation in investment and family planning program.



Jusuf Kalla was accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Minister of National Development Planning/head of the National Development Planning Board (Bappenas) Bambang Brodjonegoro and Industry Minister Enggartiasto Lukita.



"The Nigerian Vice President came to discuss a lot of issues such as investment and family planning," Jusuf Kalla said after the meeting at VIP waiting room of the Halim Perdanakusuma airport, East Jakarta.



Kalla said currently Indonesia has 17 companies doing business in Nigeria in food, pharmaceutical and fertilizer industry and they are running well.



"The Indonesian investors all want to expand their capacity as Nigeria is a country with the highest GDP in Africa although we know radicalism is also high in the country," he said.



He said Nigeria also needs to implement family planning as it has a large population of only 20 percent smaller than the Indonesian population.



Bambang Brodjonegoro said the Nigerian Vice President is on a visit here since Sunday to attend an international conference on beneficial ownership.



"He takes part in an international conference on transparency in especially in the mining sector as Nigeria has interest in the oil and gas sector," Bambang said.



After the bilateral meeting, Jusuf Kalla accompanied his Nigerian counterpart and his entourage to the waiting aircraft to return home to Nigeria.



Kalla himself just returned from Turkey, where he attended an international meeting, and a minor haj pilgrim to the holy land.(*)