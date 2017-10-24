President orders ministers to follow up on Qatari emir`s visit

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered his ministers to follow up on the results of the recent visit of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan stated.



"This week, we will hold a meeting and will then offer several projects there (to Qatar)," Panjaditan noted after meeting the president here, Monday.



One of the projects to be offered to Qatar is the Special Economic Zone (KEK) Mandalika located in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, he revealed.



The Emir has expressed interest to invest in Indonesia. As the KEK Mandalika has good prospects, it will be offered to the Middle East country.



The KEK Mandalika has a terminal for cruise ships, and its airports runway will be expanded to reach up to three thousand meters. A halal resort will also be built in Mandalika.



"Qatar could be involved in all of those," he added.



The Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has finalized a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar at a price of US$7.16 per million British thermal units.



The LNG will be used in a power plant in North Sumatra or in eastern Indonesia, he said.



Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had sought greater investment from Qatar during a meeting with its Emir at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Oct. 18.



"His Excellency Emir Al Thani and I were discussing efforts to strengthen cooperation in the infrastructure and tourism sectors," the president noted during a press conference after the meeting.



Indonesia and Qatar have agreed to follow up on several cooperation agreements signed by the ministers of both countries.



The ongoing projects that have been implemented under the Indonesia-Qatar investment agreements include the construction of a power plant by Nebras Power and PT Paiton Energy, worth $1.3 billion, as well as the construction of a gas and steam power plant Sumbagut 134, in cooperation with PT Pembangkit Jawa Bali, worth $1 billion.(*)