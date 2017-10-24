President Jokowi opens int`l conference on global health security

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the 2017 International Conference and Table Top Exercise for Global Health Security, at the State Palace, here, Tuesday.



The conference and exercise are being held at Gatot Subroto Army Hospital in Jakarta, under a theme of "Managing global health risk by strengthening collaboration among military and civilians."



Among those present in the opening ceremony were Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) General Gatot Nurmantyo, Health Minister Nila Moeloek and several representatives of other countries.



The event is being participated in by 100 Indonesians and 50 foreigners, according to the general.



"There is a possibility of mass chemical weapon threat to defeat enemy, therefore collaboration between the military and civilians is crucial," he said.



Being located in the Asia and Pacific intersection, Indonesia is vulnerable to outbreak of chronic disease virus, he added.



"TNI is ready to move in case of sudden mass catastrophe," he said.



The Indonesian Military has rural development personnel that help guide people in rural areas.



"They would make coordination with rural administration personnel to take swift and proper measures," Nurmantyo remarked.



Meanwhile, after the opening ceremony of the conference, President Jokowi was scheduled to give directives to governors, mayors and district heads from all over Indonesia. (*)