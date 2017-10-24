Government postpones establishment of Anti-Corruption Special Detachment Unit

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The government has postponed the establishment of the polices Anti-Corruption Special Detachment Unit, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto stated.



"We have decided to postpone the establishment of the special detachment (unit) on corruption eradication for further evaluation," Wiranto noted at the Presidential palace here, Tuesday.



The proposal to establish the special unit was first conveyed by the Indonesian Police Chief Gen. Tito Karnavian during a meeting with Commission III of the House of Representatives on Oct 12.



Wiranto said the decision was made after taking into account some issues related to the budget as well as its structure and staffs.



"The state apparatus and bureaucratic reform minister should have received a proposal on its organizational structure and staffs. There must be an agreement between the two institutions -- the police and the attorney generals office -- to form the structure, not including issues on budget that need to be approved by the parliament on Wednesday. Hence, there is limited time," he elaborated.



However, Wiranto said President Joko Widodo will still consider the proposal of the establishment of a special detachment unit.



"All suggestions will be accommodated by the president. Among the considerations is that the proposal came from the polices good will that corruption, despite efforts to eradicate it, is still rampant; thus it would need a special move by the police," the minister remarked.



However, the new unit of the police will require a legal umbrella, as it will have the authority to conduct investigation and prosecution.



"It must forge coordination with the prosecutors office," he noted.



The government has agreed to strengthen the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as the current anti-corruption law enforcement institution.



"Now, we focus on strengthening the existing institutions, especially the KPK. On this issue (the anti-corruption special detachment), we will stop here," Wiranto said.



He had also reminded the KPK to improve its performance.



"This is a warning for the KPK that they need to introspect to strengthen the institution and carry out its tasks more effectively," he noted.



The meeting was attended by President Joko Widodo, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto, Police Chief Gen. Tito Karnavian, KPK Chief Agus Rahardjo, and some other related high-ranking officials.



Karnavian had earlier noted that the special unit will deploy 3,560 police officers and use a cost budgeting system.



The special detachment will be led by a senior officer and will be accountable to the police chief.



The special detachment will be divided into: type A with six task forces, type B with 14 task forces, and type C with 13 task forces.



The budget to establish the special detachment is expected to reach Rp2.6 trillion comprising Rp786 billion for salaries of its 3,560 personnel, Rp359 billion for office goods, and Rp1.55 trillion for capital expenditure.(*)