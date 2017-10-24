6.6-magintude quake rocks East Flores

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - A powerful earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale rocked the waters of Flores district in the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday evening, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).



The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 06.47 p.m. local time was in the sea about 106 kilometers northeast of East Flore at a depth of 569 kilometers, the agency said.



The quake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said.



There was no immediate report of material damage due to the quake. (*)