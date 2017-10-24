Densus arrests four suspected terrorists in Riau Province

Pekanbaru, Riau (ANTARA News) - The National Polices Counterterrorism Squad, Densus 88, has arrested four suspected terrorists in Kampar district and Pekanbaru city, Riau province, a spokesman said.



"It is true that the Riau provincial police have helped arrest four suspected terrorists at 6 a.m. local time," spokesman for the provincial police Senior Commissioner Guntur Aryo Tejo noted here on Tuesday.



Two of the suspected terrorists, identified by their initials as WW and AI, were arrested at Pandau, Siak Hulu sub-district, Kampar district, he stated.



Densus 88 later arrested two more suspected terrorists, identified by their initials as YH and H, he added.



YH was arrested at Tangkerang, Pekanbaru, and H was arrested at Taman Griya housing complex in Kampar district.



All the suspected terrorists were arrested on the street, he remarked.



Guntur added that Densus 88 officers were raiding the houses of the suspected terrorists.



"We are still investigating the case. The four suspected terrorists are part of Jamaah Anshor Daulah," he revealed.



Based on the preliminary results of investigation, the suspected terrorists planned to attack police offices, police posts, police precincts, and district police stations.



During the raid, Densus 88 also seized mobile phones, saving books, religious books,and bows and arrows.(*)