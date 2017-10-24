Regional governments must increase labor-intensive projects: Jokowi

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged the regional governments to increase the number of labor-intensive projects or programs as an effort to increase peoples purchasing power.



The president made the remarks while giving directives to governors, district heads, and mayors all over Indonesia at the state palace here on Tuesday.



Jokowi noted that the local governments are expected to expand the labor-intensive projects or programs in a bid to boost public consumption.



"(Please) create as many jobs as possible, because from the survey, it is evident that the first demand is for employment opportunities. Please contribute to our state budget," the president remarked.



The head of state gave examples of district improvement projects such as the labor-intensive irrigation and the development of roads in the village that can also be improved through labor-intensive projects.



"Do not use hot mix (for roads), because what we want is cash for work. BLT (direct cash assistance) provides cash to the community, but people have to work, hopefully for their daily pay," the president added.



With regard to economic growth, he also reminded some regional heads whose territories were still experiencing minus growth.



"Be careful of the minuses," Jokowi pointed out.(*)