Foreign minister emphasizes ASEAN`s importance for Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi emphasized the importance of Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and called on the students to apply its values in their lives.



"Indonesia, as one of ASEANs founding father, sees ASEAN as not only a mere regional organization but also as one that can contribute to the world," Marsudi noted, while opening her speech at the 11th ASEAN Talks by ASEAN Study Center from London School of Public Relations (LSPR) in Jakarta on Tuesday.



According to Marsudi, the organization was able to bring positive impacts in South East Asia, 50 years since it was founded.



"Until now, there has been no war or open conflict that had happened between the 10 member nations, which is the proof that ASEAN has played its role as an organization that could prevent conflicts," Marsudi remarked.



Besides that, she added that ASEAN had also acted as a platform for dialogues with the other big countries outside Southeast Asia, which has connection with one of its member or ASEAN as a whole.



At the event, held under the theme "Indonesias Diplomacy for Unity and Centrality of ASEAN," Marsudi mentioned Indonesias active role, through the organization, in the region.



"Indonesia also pushes for dialogue to express its opinion in relationship between member and non-ASEAN member states. We also pursue regional stability and security by offering help to other countries in need and preventing conflicts and trans-national organized crimes," she explained.



Marsudi also stated that it was important to defend ASEANs Centrality, as the core in regional policy, because its absence might make the Southeast Asian nations prone to attack from big powers. Indonesia always does its best to show that ASEAN is a positive organization.



Speaking to the audiences, who were mostly the students of LSPR, Marsudi advised them to always carry the core values of ASEAN in their lives.



"Let us all practice the values of ASEAN, such as tolerance, in our lives. This organization is very important for South East Asia as the existing differences and tolerance would enable us to pursue harmony in this region. This is especially true for the younger generations and students because they are the ones who would lead and continue these efforts in future," she concluded.(*)