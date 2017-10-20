Just Kalla witnesses signing of Asian Games 2018 sponsorship agreement

Vice President Jusuf Kalla. (ANTARA FOTO/Wahyu Putro)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President M Jusuf Kalla witnessed the signing of an agreement on the Asian Games sponsorship, worth Rp500 billion, between the Indonesian Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC) and six state-owned enterprises (BUMN).



"The signing of this agreement is a prestigious sponsorship for Indonesian BUMN to have a wider impact since the Asian Games will be watched by four to five billion television audience. Hence, at least one billion people will watch daily," Kalla stated in his office, here, Wednesday.



The agreement was signed by Erick Thohir, the INASGOC chairman, and directors of the six state-owned enterprises: Alex J Sinaga, the president director of Telecommunication Indonesia; Ririek Adriansyah, the president director of Cellular Telecommunication Indonesia; Elia Massa Manik, the president director of oil and gas company Pertamina; Achmad Baiquni, the president director of state-owned bank BNI; Sulaiman A Arianto, the deputy president director of Bank Mandiri; and Sis Apik Wijayanto, the president director of Bank BRI.



Infrastructure, implementation, and achievement are three significant aspects that are being given attention by Indonesia, as the host of the 2018 Asian Games, according to Kalla, chairman of the steering committee of INASGOC.



In addition to the six major BUMNs, smaller state enterprises are expected to participate in the sponsorship, State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno noted on the sidelines of the signing ceremony.



Hence, the value of sponsorship might exceed Rp500 billion, the minister remarked.



Coordinating Minister for Culture and Human Development Puan Maharani was also present during the ceremony.



The 18th Asian Games, a regional sporting event for Asian nations, will be co-hosted by Palembang and Jakarta simultaneously from August 18 to September 2, 2018.



Thousands of athletes from 54 countries are expected to participate in the games.



This will be the second time that Indonesia will host the Asian Games, with the first one being held in Jakarta in 1962, under President Soekarno.

