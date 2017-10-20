BEI sets target for average daily transaction at Rp9 trillion

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI) sets in its target for daily transactions at Rp9 trillion on the average in 2018, up from average daily transaction target of Rp7.75 trillion for 2017.



The target is set in the Working Plan and Annual Budget (RKAT) for 2018, BEI Chief Executive Tito Sulistio said after detailing the 2018 RKAT at a shareholders extraordinary general meeting here on Wednesday.



"The target for average daily transactions is based on a number of assumptions including optimism with Indonesian economic growth," Tito Sulistio said.



The target is also based on the rise in Indonesias rating to investment grade by international rating agencies and potential increase in the number of new investors and initial public offering to be launched by more companies and optimization of stock market products like LQ45 Futures and Indonesia Government Bond Futures.



"The assumption of the average daily transactions for 2018 is also determined by the start of PT Pendanaan Efek Indonesia to come on stream," Tito said.



Tito Sulistio said that a series of initiatives would be brought to reality by taking into account a number of assumptions of macro economic indicators byBEI including economic growth in 2018 at 5.4 percent and inflation at 3.5 percent with deviation of 1 percentage point.



Meanwhile the benchmark interest rate of Bank Indonesia (7-day Repo Rate) is estimated to be around 4.25 percent, average rupiah value at 13,400 per U.S. dollar and investment growth by local and foreign investors would redress the countrys balance of payments.



Tito Sulistio also said that BEI would continue to strengthen the BEI members (securities companies) in increasing the number of investors.



"In a bid to increase participation of investors, BEI and BEI members would continue to carry out a series of activities all over Indonesia under the campaigns of Yuk Nabung Saham, and open 34 representative offices in 34 provinces and 400 galleries of Stock Exchange Investment in various universities in Indonesia," he said.



He said BEI coordinates with the Indonesia Capital Market Institute (TICMI) in providing training and education to improve competence of the BEI members and employees of the stock exchange holding the license of security trader representative(WPPE), security issue guarantor representative (WPEE), and investment manager representative (WMI). (*)