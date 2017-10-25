Perppu on mass organization abides by constitution: VP

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla has stressed that the issuance of government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) no. 2/2017 on mass organization abides by the countrys Constitution.



"Basically, under the previous law, the government would have to bring the case to the court before it can dissolve it (a mass organization). But under Perppu, the government can dissolve the organization, and those who disagree could then bring the case to the court," Kalla stated here on Wednesday.



The vice president made his statement while responding to controversies over the issuance of Perppu on mass organization and accusation that the government has been repressive.



"Let us say we disband Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI), and then they bring the case to the court. If the court says the disbanding is illegal, it will not be continued. Basically, justice still prevails," he reiterated.



HTI was disbanded by the Legal and Human Rights Affairs Ministry on July 19, and under the Perppu, the organization has filed a judicial review with the Constitutional Court.



However, the parliament has passed the Perppu into law in its plenary session on Tuesday, and it has automatically aborted the judicial review demand.



Kalla stressed that the government has never acted arbitrarily, as they have always worked under the constitution.



"Not at all, the government did not act like a dictator, because we have a legal institution to abolish it," he added.



The parliament has passed the Perppu into law after an open voting, with 445 legislators participating in the voting.



As many as 314 legislators from seven factions have agreed, and 131 legislators from three factions, namely Gerindra, National Mandate Party, and Prosperous Justice Party, have disagreed with the Perppu.(*)