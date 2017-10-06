Economic growth should also improve environmental quality: Bappenas

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Economic growth should help to improve the environmental quality for the sake of sustainable development, Chairman of the National Development Planning Board (Bappenas) Bambang Brodjonegoro stated.



The current challenge in implementing development is how to internalize sustainability of the environmental threshold in the targets set for the economic development policy and social development, he said here, Wednesday.



"Economic growth has, so far, been followed by deterioration in the environmental quality. This negative link is a common challenge to realize sustainable development," he said.



The application of low-carbon development is a must to change the unsustainable development pattern into a sustainable one.



Bappenas has a crucial role in ensuring that low-carbon development plans work, he remarked.



A presidential regulation on low-carbon development planning is currently being drafted to achieve sustainable development that covers balanced economic growth along with realizing poverty eradication, social stability, and carbon emission cuts.



The improvement and implementation of a low-carbon development policy will need coordination and participation of every stakeholder, both at the central and local administration levels.



The support of private businesses and the public is also crucial for the successful implementation of a low-carbon development plan. (*)