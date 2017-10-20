Indonesia still eyeing top 10 ranking in Asian Games: Kalla

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia will continue to pursue a top 10 position in the 2018 Asian Games despite a disappointing show at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur in August 2017, Vice President Jusuf Kalla stated.



"It is true that we want to be among the top 10. In this regard, we have accelerated training and sent important athletes abroad to undergo training," he said at the Vice Presidential Office here on Wednesday.



Kalla, who is also chief of the 2018 Asian Games steering committee, made the remarks after witnessing the signing of an Asian Games 2018 sponsorship contract between the events organizing committee and six Indonesian state-owned companies.



Indonesia finished fifth in the medals tally in the SEA Games 2017.



Indonesia, the 10-time overall champion at the SEA Games, took home 38 gold, 63 silver, and 90 bronze medals from the 29th edition of the games. It trailed behind host Malaysia, with 145 gold, 92 silver, and 86 bronze medals; Thailand, with 72 gold, 86 silver, and 88 bronze medals; Vietnam, with 58 gold, 50 silver, and 60 bronze medals; and Singapore, with 57 gold, 58 silver, and 73 bronze medals.



Indonesias medal tally fell short of the governments set target of 55 gold medals. Its performance also declined as compared to that recorded two years ago when it finished fifth, with 47 gold medals at the 28th SEA Games in Singapore.



Indonesias medal tally in the 29th SEA Games is by far the worst since the first SEA Games were held in 1977.



The vice president said the government did not want the Indonesian athletes to repeat their performance in the SEA Games when they compete in the Asian Games.



The Indonesian athletes, who will compete in the Asian Games, will also be groomed for the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan.



"We do not want our preparations for the Asian Games to be the same as the SEA Games where our achievements declined. The Asian Games also serve as a bridge to groom our athletes for the Olympics," he added.(*)