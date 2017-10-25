New Jakarta governor meets President Jokowi

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - New Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and his deputy, Sandiaga Uno, visited the Presidential Palace to meet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), here, Wednesday.



"Hence, today we meet the president to learn from President Jokowi and listen to him," Baswedan said, adding that Jokowi was Jakartas governor prior to becoming the head of state.



Baswedan said he and Uno were keen to learn from Jokowis experiences on carrying out development in Jakarta.



Baswedan said he planned to meet the former governors of Jakarta, and the first opportunity was with Jokowi.



On the previous day, President Jokowi gave directives to the governors, district heads, and mayors from all over Indonesia at the state palace.



He urged the regional governments to increase the number of labor-intensive projects or programs in an effort to boost the peoples purchasing power.



Jokowi noted that the local governments are expected to expand the labor-intensive projects or programs in a bid to boost public consumption.



"(Please) create as many jobs as possible since from a survey, it is evident that the first demand is for creating employment opportunities. Please contribute to our state budget," the president remarked.



The head of state cited examples of district improvement projects, such as the labor-intensive irrigation and development of roads in the village that can also be improved through labor-intensive projects.(*)