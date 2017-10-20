Asian Games 2018 to have 40 sports

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Chief of the organizing committee of the 2018 Asian Games (INASGOC), Erick Thohir said that the 2018 Asian Games will hold 40 sports, and the number of sports cannot be changed anymore.



"The number of sports is 40, with 462 events," Tohir said at the Vice Presidential office here on Wednesday.



Vice President Jusuf Kalla is concurrently the chief of the Asian Games 2018s steering committee.



Previously, the Youth and Sports Minister, Imam Nahrawi, stated that Indonesia has an opportunity to renegotiate the number of sports events that will be held in the Asian Games.



On Monday (Oct 9), Nahrawi sent a letter to the President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah, on the addition of 11 more games in three sports, namely archery, rock climbing, and taekwondo.



In archery, Indonesia requested for an addition of mens compound matches, female compounds, and compound mixes.



In rock climbing, Indonesia requested for four more events, namely mens speed world, womens speed world, mens speed classic, and womens speed classic.



Finally, Indonesia called for four additional events in taekwondo, namely mens kyorugi 54 kilograms, mens kyorugi 63 kilograms, womens kyorugi 46 kilograms, and womens kyorugi 53 kilograms.(*)

