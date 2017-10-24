Tata Starbucks reaffirms growth in India with entry into Kolkata in 2018 and commitment to social impact programs

Surrounded by Tata Starbucks partners (employees), (from L-R) Ajoy Misra, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Global Beverages; Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons; John Culver, group president, Starbucks International and Channel Development; with Sumi Ghosh, chief executive officer, Tata Starbucks, celebrate the company’s opening of the Victoria Mills store – the 100th store in Mumbai, India – and five-year market anniversary. (Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)