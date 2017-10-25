Kalla to not contest for next election

Vice President Jusuf Kalla (ANTARA /Handout/Setpres/Agus Suparto )

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla has confirmed that he will not be contesting in the next general election in 2019 owing to several reasons.



"I will not contest in the next general election due to two reasons, which are my age and the regulation in the 1945 Constitution," Kalla revealed here on Thursday.



Kalla had inaugurated the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Indonesias Sovereignty ahead of a century of independence held at the Vice Presidential Palace, Jakarta.



Kalla said the 1945 Constitution regulates that a person could be elected as the president or vice president of Indonesia twice.



"It is clearly stated only twice. I have been in charge as the vice president twice," Kalla said.



He noted that if the regulation allows a person to serve twice consecutively, he still will not participate in the next election.



Kalla expressed pride over his achievement, serving the motherland twice, as the vice president of Indonesia.



Kalla was first appointed as the vice president, accompanying the sixth Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono for the 2004-2009 period.



President Joko Widodo had urged him to serve as the vice president in 2014.(*)