Explosions at fireworks factory kill 47 people

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - At least 47 people died and 46 others were severely injured after a fire triggered several explosions at a fireworks factory in Kosambi in Bantens city of Tangerang on Thursday.



All the victims were the factorys workers who were busy packing fireworks when the incident happened, Teluknaga police chief Adjunct Commissioner, Fredy Yuda, said.



The number of victims could rise as the police are still looking for possible victims, the police stated.



Some of the bodies were brought to Kramatjati Hospital in East Jakarta for identification.



The injured victims were rushed to some nearby hospitals.



The factory is owned by fireworks producer PT Panca Buana Cahaya Sukses, which had just started its operations two months ago.



Meanwhile, the Jakarta Police said it would investigate the factorys license.



"We will investigate the license," a spokesman of the Jakarta Police Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono noted.



He revealed that the police have identified the owner of the factory as Indra Liyono. However, he could not confirm the cause of the fire that sparked the explosions at the factory.



The Jakarta Police Director of Criminal Investigation Senior Commissioner, Nico Afinta, pointed out that investigators have sought information from witnesses to confirm the number of workers in the factory, as well as its license. (*)