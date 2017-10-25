BCA reports Rp16.8 trillion in profit

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The countrys third largest lender in asset PT Bank Central Asia reported Rp16.8 trillion in net profit in the first 9 months of the year or an increase of 11.3 percent from Rp15.1 trillion in the same period last year.



President Director of the publicly traded bank Jahja Setiaatmadja attributed the rise in net profit to 13.9 percent increase in credits and 10.6 percent growth in fee based income year-on-year.



"Good management also contributed to the success in maintaining the positive growth of profit," Jahja said here on Thursday.



The banks operating income grew 5.2 percent to Rp41.7 trillion in the first nine months of the year with interest income at Rp30.97 trillion and non-interest earning at Rp10.7 trillion.



The banks outstanding credit reached Rp440 trillion by the end of September 2017 or an increase of 13.9 percent from a year earlier.



Although credits already grew by 13.9 percent in the first nine months, Jahja chose to be conservative in setting the target saying credit until the end of the year is expected to grow only by 9 percent.



Demand for credit has not been strong enough although increase is expected in the last quarter of this year, he said.



By September 2017, corporate credits of the bank reached Rp161.5 trillion or an increase of 21.2 percent year-on-year; consumer credit rose 20.6 percent to Rp128.3 trillion and commercial credit and credit for small and medium enterprises grew 2.4 percent to Rp150 trillion.



"In the consumer credit portfolio , house ownership credit (KPR) grew 26.8 percent to Rp78.8 trillion," Jahja said .



Credits for motor vehicles and credit card each grew 11.4 percent to Rp38.5 trillion and 13.4 percent to Rp11 trillion .



The quality of BCAs credits is reflected by its non performing loan ratio of only 1.5 percent or the same as in the third quarter last year.



Its credit loss provision ratio is 190.8 percent.



ahja said he saw no problem to be faced by BCA in liquidity. Its loan to fund ratio is 74.7 percent well safe below the maximum limit of 92 percent as set by the central bank.



The liquidity is backed up by the third funds, which grew 16.5 percent to Rp574.4 trillion. The portion of cheap funds (CASA) was dominant at 74.5 percent or Rp428 trillion of the total amount of third party funds.



Meanwhile deposits swelled 36 percent to Rp146.4 trillion.



Based on the amounts of third party funds and credits, the banks assets rose 12.1 percent from Rp738.2 trillion to Rp739.88 trillion.(*)