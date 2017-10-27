Trans-Java toll road project to be completed by 2018

Magelang, C Java (ANTARA News) - The Minister of Public Works and Peoples Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, said that the construction of Trans-Java toll road of Banten-Surabaya-Probolinggo line will be completed by 2018.



"During Idul Fitri 2017, we used emergency roads, and for Idul Fitri 2018, the toll road can be used even though it is not yet operational," he said here on Thursday.



The minister pointed out that the toll road project has reached 780 kilometers until 2014, and 568 kilometers have been built in 2017.



"Within three years, we have added 568 kilometers, and by 2019, we will build 1,850 kilometers," the minister noted.



He added that besides building the toll roads in Java, the government is also building roads in the border areas.



"The roads at the border and the cross-border posts are aimed at creating a new economic area at the border," he remarked.



The minister explained that the border roads in Kalimantan would have a total length of 1,921 kilometers. So far, the road has been built along 1,587 kilometers.



Meanwhile, the Trans Road would have a total length of 4,900 kilometers, with 3,800 kilometers already completed.



"The road construction in Papua is prioritized as it will lower the price of goods and will improve the connectivity of people in the central mountains of Papua, including health and education workers who work in the area.(*)