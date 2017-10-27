Ministry to hold Indonesian Construction Fair 2017

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Ministry of Public Works and Peoples Housing will hold the Indonesian Construction Fair and The Big 5 Construct Indonesia from Nov 8 to 10, 2017, to support the acceleration of infrastructure developmental programs in Indonesia.



The Director of Institutional Development and Construction Service Resources, Yaya Supriatna, said here on Thursday that Indonesia, as a developing country, certainly considers construction to be a major need, let alone the many infrastructure projects that should be pursued until 2019.



"Such large-scale infrastructure projects should be supported by the construction industry and the supply chain construction resource readiness, which will enable construction workers to work more efficiently and effectively," Supriatna noted.



In the international arena, Indonesias competitiveness is currently ranked at the 36th position, which is one of the biggest factors of infrastructure competitiveness ranked 52nd, which was last year ranked at the 60th position.



According to Supriatna, large industries, such as construction, should not only be supported by one side but also involve the participation of private sectors and related associations.



Therefore, the Indonesian Construction Fair and The Big 5 Construct Indonesia is a place for construction stakeholders, both domestic and foreign, to find solutions and coordinate in ensuring the availability of construction resources supply.



Managing Director of Tarsus Indonesia, as the event organizer, Didit Siswodwiatmoko, explained that the exhibition will showcase the latest construction products and equipment, such as concrete, construction equipment, and building materials.



Participants who have registered as of Oct 25, 2017, are from 15 countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Greece.



In addition, 214 large companies have joined the Big 5 Construct Indonesia. The domestic companies are Adhi Karya, Hutama Karya, PP, Wijaya Karya, Wika Beton, while the ones from abroad are Honeywell, Volvo, and Mercedes Benz.



The main theme of the event will be Project Management, Innovation & Technology, and Smart City.



The Indonesian Construction Fair and The Big 5 Construct Indonesia 2017 are designed as bridges to connect various elements, from construction sector, including private contractors, governments, state-owned enterprises, academics, and public, to engage in business and discussion while encouraging the development of potential construction industry.



These events will be held in conjunction with the Indonesia Infrastructure Week (IIW) 2017.(*)