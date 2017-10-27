Kalla, Fukuda discuss bilateral relations over dinner
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla and former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda met over dinner here on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries ahead of the 60th anniversary of the relations.
"I invited him for dinner. We will have a meeting tonight to discuss many things," Kalla stated.
Kalla invited Fukuda to a dinner meeting at Roemsh Kuliner Metropole restaurant in Central Jakarta at 7p.m.
According to Kalla, Fukuda, who has been assigned as the Japanese special envoy for Indonesia, arrived with a 20-member economic delegation for the visit from Oct 26 to 27.
"He brought a large delegation. There are 20 economic delegation members tonight," he noted.
Fukuda will be one of the speakers at the "Symposium to Mark 50th Anniversary of ASEAN and 40th Anniversary of Fukuda Doctrine: ASEAN-Japan Relations" organized by the Japanese embassy in Indonesia, in cooperation with the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), here on Friday.
The symposium is part of the events to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Japan, which would be marked next year.(*)
