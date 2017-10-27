Mount Agung`s alert status inflicts Rp2 trillion in losses

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Bali province has suffered an estimated Rp2 trillion in economic losses since the alert status of rumbling Mount Agung was raised to the highest level on Sept 22, an official said.



The losses cover many sectors, including tourism and banking industry, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, chief of the data and information center and public relations of the National Disaster Mitigation Board (BNPB), said in a press statement released on Thursday.



The banking industry is likely to suffer the greatest losses as affected people would be unable to repay debts due, estimated at Rp1.05 trillion, he stated.



"The losses in the tourism sector are expected to reach Rp264 billion as evacuees have lost jobs, estimated at Rp204.5 billion," he noted.



The losses may also come from the agricultural, husbandry, and handicraft sectors, estimated at Rp100 billion, and other sectors, estimated at Rp200-500 billion, due to suspended construction and mining jobs.



As of Oct 26, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) still maintains the alert status of the volcano at the highest level.



After all, the volcanic activities of the mount have decreased.



A total of 134,500 people are currently taking refuge in eight districts and one municipality city in Bali.



Sutopo remarked that many residents are still staying in dangerous zones.



"Thousands of people have returned home in red zones. Some of them are at home only in the afternoon," he revealed. (*)