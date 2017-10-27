Indonesia`s foreign policy prioritizes Palestinian independence: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi said that the struggle of the Palestinian people to achieve independence will always be one of Indonesias foreign policy and diplomacy priorities.



"The Palestinian struggle is always at the heart of Indonesias foreign policy. In every aspect of Indonesian diplomacy, the Palestine issue is present," Marsudi said here on Thursday.



According to Marsudi, Indonesia will not stop its support towards the struggle of the Palestinian people to establish an independent nation. She explained that various diplomatic efforts have been taken by the nation to support the Palestinian struggle.



"The Indonesian Consulate General in Ramallah is the first step to get closer to the Palestinian people," she noted.



In addition, in 2016, Indonesia hosted the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Extraordinary Summit, which discussed issue of Palestine and the Holy City of Jerusalem (Al Quds Al Sharif).



Indonesia also encouraged the OICs foreign ministers meeting held in Istanbul, Turkey, in August 2017 to discuss the development of situation in Jerusalem after the riot.



Furthermore, the Indonesian government provides technical assistance for its capacity building and development to the Palestinian people.



"Indonesia has provided training for thousands of Palestinians," Marsudi remarked.



Palestine is one of the countries which is prioritized by the Indonesian government to receive assistance in development and capacity building programs.



Indonesia has provided more than 159 capacity building training programs in various fields for more than 1.2 thousand Palestinians.



The capacity building program is a commitment of the Indonesian Government within the framework of South-South Cooperation, which is aimed at promoting development cooperation among developing countries.(*)