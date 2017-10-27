TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Friday, 27th October 2017

President Jokowi, Yudhoyono hold meeting

22 minutes ago | 103 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, the former president, at the Merdeka Palace, here, Friday.

On arrival at the palace, Yudhoyono was welcomed by State Secretary Pratikno. Jokowi and the former president held a meeting in the veranda of the palace.

Jokowi and Yudhoyono had earlier enjoyed a luncheon at the palace on March 9, 2017.

Yudhoyono was also present in the palace during the event to celebrate Indonesias Independence Anniversary on August 17, 2017.(*)
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS