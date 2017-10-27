President Jokowi, Yudhoyono hold meeting
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, the former president, at the Merdeka Palace, here, Friday.
On arrival at the palace, Yudhoyono was welcomed by State Secretary Pratikno. Jokowi and the former president held a meeting in the veranda of the palace.
Jokowi and Yudhoyono had earlier enjoyed a luncheon at the palace on March 9, 2017.
Yudhoyono was also present in the palace during the event to celebrate Indonesias Independence Anniversary on August 17, 2017.(*)
