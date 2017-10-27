VP Jusuf Kalla invited to Iran to strengthen ties

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla has been invited to visit Iran to discuss efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.



"We have sent an official invitation to visit Iran to strengthen bilateral relations," Ambassador of Iran to Indonesia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi noted here, Friday.



Following President Joko Widodos (Jokowis) visit to Iran on December 14, 2016, the two countries bilateral ties have made rapid progress, and it should be intensified further, the ambassador said.



"We are certain that the vice presidents visit to our country will improve bilateral ties and be beneficial to the interests of both countries," he remarked.



He believed Indonesia and Iran could explore further cooperation in the fields of energy, science and technology, as well as in tourism. (*)