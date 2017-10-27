VP Jusuf Kalla invited to Iran to strengthen ties
19 minutes ago | 102 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla has been invited to visit Iran to discuss efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
"We have sent an official invitation to visit Iran to strengthen bilateral relations," Ambassador of Iran to Indonesia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi noted here, Friday.
Following President Joko Widodos (Jokowis) visit to Iran on December 14, 2016, the two countries bilateral ties have made rapid progress, and it should be intensified further, the ambassador said.
"We are certain that the vice presidents visit to our country will improve bilateral ties and be beneficial to the interests of both countries," he remarked.
He believed Indonesia and Iran could explore further cooperation in the fields of energy, science and technology, as well as in tourism. (*)
"We have sent an official invitation to visit Iran to strengthen bilateral relations," Ambassador of Iran to Indonesia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi noted here, Friday.
Following President Joko Widodos (Jokowis) visit to Iran on December 14, 2016, the two countries bilateral ties have made rapid progress, and it should be intensified further, the ambassador said.
"We are certain that the vice presidents visit to our country will improve bilateral ties and be beneficial to the interests of both countries," he remarked.
He believed Indonesia and Iran could explore further cooperation in the fields of energy, science and technology, as well as in tourism. (*)
Latest News
- Police question seven witnesses in fatal fireworks explosion 57 seconds ago
- Bodies of seven Indonesian migrant workers repatriated: FM 3 minutes ago
- Government urged to increase compensation to power subscribers 5 minutes ago
- Tangerang police confirm 47 dead in fireworks factory explosion 7 minutes ago
- Indonesia, Japan discuss follow-up on infrastructure development 9 minutes ago
- Jakarta predicted to rank among 10 fastest growing cities in tourism 13 minutes ago
- Fukuda discusses infrastructure investment in Indonesia 16 minutes ago
- VP Jusuf Kalla invited to Iran to strengthen ties 19 minutes ago