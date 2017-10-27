Fukuda discusses infrastructure investment in Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - At a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace, Friday, the Indonesia Japan Association (JAPINDA) President Yasuo Fukuda discussed prospects of investment in the countrys various sectors, including infrastructure.



"Several infrastructure development projects, such as the MRT (mass rapid transit), electricity, and waste disposal canal, could boost the peoples prosperity," Fukuda remarked.



Fukuda, who is Japans former prime minister, said increasing bilateral cooperation in investment is aimed at boosting the peoples welfare in Indonesia.



He noted that both countries will continue to develop ties.



"Indonesias economic growth is a major contributor to the economic growth in Asia. It brings significant benefits and meaning for Japan," he emphasized.



Fukuda also lauded the Indonesian governments success in improving its investment grade rating in the global market.



During the meeting, the Japanese delegation comprised JAPINDA Vice President Naoki Kuroda, Japanese Ambassador Masafumi Ishii, Japans Special Envoy for Southeast Asia Cooperation of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Yutaka Iimura, Taiseis Director Takashi Yamauchi, and Sumitomos Director Kazuo Ohmori.



JGC Director Masayuki Sato, Director of Japan Bank for International Cooperation Nobumitsu Hayashi, Director of JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Shunsake Miyake, Director of Chiyoda Corporation Shogo Shibuya, and Vice President Director of Shimizu Tadashi Okamoto were also present at the meeting.



President Widodo was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.(*)